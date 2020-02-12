The timeless romantic comedy “Sabrina Fair” by Samuel Taylor opens Friday, put on by the Boone Community Theatre.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 15 and 21, and a 2 p.m. matinee Feb 22. It will be performed at the First Evangelical Free Church, 1407 Kate Shelley Dr.

Set on Long Island in the 1950s, the story centers on the wealthy Larrabee family and Sabrina Fairchild, the daughter of their chauffeur. Upon returning home after years living in Paris, she finds herself still smitten by Larrabee son, David, her childhood crush, yet she’s drawn to his older brother Linus, plus a rich young Frenchman.

“Our goals are to provide good entertainment and give our performers a chance to share their talents,” said Producer Susan Herrick.

Director Pamela Webster said this is a story she’s long since wanted to bring to the Boone stage.

“When I was in a used book store down in Des Moines and tripped across a script for ‘Sabrina Fair’ I thought, oh wow, there’s a stage version (of the classic film) and I want to be a part of the production someday,” she said.

Moviegoers may recall the story was put on film twice: the original 1954 version starred Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden. The 1995 remake had Julia Ormond, Harrison Ford and Greg Kinnear.

“It’s my favorite black and white movie,” Webster said. “I first saw the version with Harrison Ford and was enchanted with it.”

Plays take 6-8 weeks to put together. Auditions for the show began in December.

Dana Kokjohn, who has experience in high school and community theater shows, plays Sabrina.

“There is such a sense of community as we work on this show. We each help each other out and give tips and tricks on lines, etc. Getting that feedback has been a really great experience,” Kokjohn said.

The stage version, however, has a character not in the films: Julia Ward McKinlock, whom the cast and crew feel adds a special charm to the show.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and those aged 65 and over, available online, by phone and at the door. A $5 “sweet upgrade” includes one premium dessert from Dee’s Treats and a rose from Hy-Vee. Supplies are limited.

The dessert will be served at intermission and flavored coffees and waters will also be available. This show is on the season ticket. BCT is headquartered at 705 Story St. An all-volunteer board runs the theatre. The season typically encompasses a drama, comedy, musical and a mystery.

The 2019-2020 season opened with “Pirates of Penzance” last September followed by “Harvey” in December. The April/May show will be Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced.”

Auditions for “A Murder is Announced” will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25. at the Story Street office. You may also submit a video or arrange to do a reading at a different time.

Herrick said the BCT’s goal is to find a building suitable not just for office and storage space, but for staging shows, after it lost its former theater building last year.

“We need a home again,” she said.

For more information, visit www.boonecommunitytheatre.org or call 515-303-0393.