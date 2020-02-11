FORT MADISON — The Lee County Democratic Party will host two Meet and Greets for Cal Woods, candidate for United States Senate today.

The first event will be 3:30-4:30 p.m. at The Lost Canvas, 719 Main St., Keokuk. His next stop is from 5-6 p.m. at Sub Arena Sandwich Shop, 2805 Avenue L, Fort Madison.

Woods grew up on a Linn County hog farm north of Mount Vernon. He joined the navy at 17 and served on board the USS Chicago, a guided missile cruiser in the navigation department. He was deployed for two tours of duty while onboard to patrol the western pacific.

He graduated from the University of Iowa and worked as a reporter in Colorado and Iowa for 16 years. He is now a fencing contractor.

Woods plans to focus on health care and climate change as a Senate candidate. He favors strengthening the Affordable Care Act by allowing people to buy into public health insurance. He doesn’t believe we have to ban private health insurance companies from competing with a public option, but we out-compete them. He believes our future is in cleaner, greener economics. The solar industry now employs more people than coal mining.

The events are open to the public. Please call Mary Jo Riesberg at (319) 526-3160 with any questions.