U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced that a member of his staff will be hosting a Mobile Office on Friday, February 14th in Syracuse.



These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Senator Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy.



The same services are offered by the Senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.



Who: All are Welcome



What: Mobile Office in Otoe County



Where: Syracuse Public Library

Meeting Room

480 5th Street

Syracuse, NE 68446



When: Friday, February 14th from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CT

