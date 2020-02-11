After making its long-waited debut last June, the Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor, the 37-acre park located at the Iowa State University Research Park, is embarking on its third phase of improvements that would provide multi-use connectivity from the park to outside of Ames.

“The Conservation Board and the Board of Supervisors was very concerned that in order to do the corridor, we leverage a trail connectivity to (county road) R38 to Tedesco,” said Mike Cox, the county’s conservation board director. “This is bringing that project forward now, and it would essentially pave 2 1/2 miles of new trail.”

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved plans and released the bidding process for Phase III, which includes a 10-foot wide, multi-use paved trail from University Boulevard to county road R-38 on the south side of Ames along 260th Street. The period for submitting bids will close March 3.

The 2 1/2 mile trail west from the middle roundabout at University Avenue along the vacated Old Chicago and Northwestern railroad bed diagonally to 260th Street will eventual connect to R-38.

Cox said that all the necessary easements have been acquired for the project. County staff told the Tribune, that weather-permitting, construction could be completed by late summer or early fall.

“This really connects the Research Park to go down to the Heart of Iowa trail,” said Supervisor Lauris Olson at the meeting. “You’ve got to get on some public roads, but it’s still a connection.”

County staff estimated that they had “enough” funds in the board’s available balance to cover construction costs, but did not close a financial amount in respect for the open bidding process.

Ryan Weimold, parks superintendent with Story County Conservation, told the Tribune that since the Tedesco Learning Corridor’s mid-summer grand opening, it has meet goals for “natural resource protection” and “environmental educational opportunities.”

“We’ve seen increased use as people have become aware of (TELC),” said Weimold. “We had quite a bit of community support with this project, feedback has been largely positive, and when people have seen what we’ve been able to do, they’ve been really impressed.”

The corridor was named after former Ames mayor and businessman Ted Tedesco, and development of the park was done in three phases and cost $4.5 million.

The Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor has been developed on land that was donated to the county by the Iowa State Research Park. It has two creeks which drain a watershed of 1,200 acres of agriculture, residential and commercial land.

Phase III’s addition of the pavement will create various points of accessibility and connectivity to the Heart of Iowa Trail and High Trestle Trail.

“You can obviously loop back north at R-38 and head back to Ames, or you can turn south use those R-38 bike lanes and head down to the Heart of Iowa Trail and High Trestle Trail,” Weimold said. “Just looking at it from a countywide landscape level, that connectivity is really important to provide those options and connect those communities.”

The addition of Phase III can also play a part in the Great American Rail Trail, a multi-use 3,700-mile trail that will run across 12 states which includes both the Heart of Iowa Trail and High Trestle Trail.

“If you take any bigger step back, it provides connectivity heading down to Boone County, Polk County and Jasper County,” Weimold said.

“We have a really good trail network within Central Iowa that obviously provides a lot of benefits, and we’re glad to contribute to that and build off that network.”

Weimold said that the county conservation board also hopes to plant diverse and native prairie and pollinator species alongside the trail.

Weimold said that the hope is that by the end of Phase III, interest in the park can continue grow outside of the county.

“Ames continues to grow and we want to continue providing recreational opportunities for that part of town and beyond … ,” Weimold said.