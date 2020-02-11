Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 recently donated $500 to the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Sleep Space program. According to Pastor Jeremy Winter, the program started in 2016 and has been helpful to Perry residents in need of bedding and supplies.

Winter stated the Sleep Space coordinators work closely with Perry Schools to determine needs. Perry Piecemakers also provide quilts for distribution.

Perry Elks used part of a national Gratitude grant from the Elks National Foundation to make the donation. If you’re interested in learning more about becoming an Elk and helping give back to the community, contact Exalted Ruler Greg Haglund at 515-465-3791.