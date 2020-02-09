Students and local contingent will meet in Des Moines for the annual event on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lack of resources, funding and acknowledgement long have been contributing barriers to mental health care access in Iowa, but a group of high school juniors hope to change that.

Twenty-nine juniors from 14 southeast Iowa high schools will travel this week to the Iowa State Capitol, where they will lobby legislators for changes in mental health legislation for K-12 schools, increased incentives for solar energy and enforcement of the state's sexual education curriculum across all schools in Iowa.

The students, who were selected to participate in Southeastern Community College's MPower U Youth Leadership program, have been preparing for Southeast Iowa Days for the past several months under the guidance of MPower U coordinator Carlene Woodside, by working with the Greater Burlington Partnership, experts in various fields and members of the community, as well as with each other, to decide which issues impacting Iowans they feel are in need of legislative action.

Student presentations made by MPower U students in past years during Southeast Iowa Days have made an impact, Woodside explained, pointing to the statewide smoking ban students argued for in 2007 that was signed into law in 2008 and a second language requirement for schools that made its way to a subcommittee after students advocated for last year. A bill allowing school to start no later than Aug. 23 was signed into law in 2015 after students presented to legislators the benefits it would have to Iowa's economy.

Mental health has proven to be a more difficult issue to tackle, however.

"We have talked about mental health for the past three years," said Woodside. "And it hasn't budged."

Mental health

A tour of the old Fort Madison prison and Lee County jail, where MPower U students heard from Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber about repeat offenders struggling with mental illness, pointed to the need for early screenings and interventions in mental health.

"We talked about mental health and inmates there just keep coming back because they don't have help," said Brantly Palmer, 17, of Wapello High School.

A subsequent visit to the Burlington Police Department and experiences shared by Burlington Police Chief Dennis Kramer drove home that idea. It also got students thinking about lack of mental health care resources in their own schools.

"I just see how it affects a lot of people in my school," Alyssa Dameron, 17, of Burlington High School said Jan. 31 in SCC's Little Theater, where she and nearly a dozen other students consulted with Dameron's mother, Shannon Dameron, a social worker with the Great Prairie Area Education Agency, to prepare for their presentation.

Most schools in the area are equipped with one or two guidance counselors, but their roles and educational backgrounds are geared more toward helping students find the right career or college pathway. School-based therapists equipped with the training and tools needed to provide students with mental health services are sorely lacking.

Shannon Dameron said despite not having adequate training in providing counseling for emotional issues, guidance counselors often wind up doing it anyway by default. But wait times can be long for students.

"Nobody can ever get into see them because they're too busy," said Lauren Bailey, 17, of Fort Madison High School, which has two guidance counselors.

Shannon Dameron pointed to lack of resources, lack of funding and lack of acknowledgment as key barriers to mental health services.

But just because mental illness isn't well acknowledged by the Legislature, it doesn't mean it doesn't exist. The students have seen classmates from all walks of life struggle with their mental health.

"People may think rich kids have a perfect life, but they don't," said Brandon Jarvis, 16, of Holy Trinity Catholic High School, whose guidance counselor has been on leave for several months without a substitute.

The students will argue for state-mandated mental health screenings for students in public and private schools, similar to hearing and vision screenings, as well as for Mental Health First Aid training, for teachers and high school sophomores. They were inspired by the Galesburg, Illinois, School District, which used a combination of Title I funds and a Knox County tax levy to implement the training there, as well as for staffing a therapist for its high schools and middle school.

Solar energy

Another third of the MPower U students decided to work to combat climate change, as well as utility energy costs, by lobbying legislators to create legislation that encourages the use of solar energy in Iowa.

"It just thought there is kind of a need for it," said Ethan Deacon, 16, of Fort Madison High school. "With global warming, the weather's acting a bit weird."

Energy produced by solar panels can be sold back to utility companies, enabling those who use them to level out their utility bill, Deacon said.

The initial cost of installing solar panels, however, can be daunting, but the students believe their installation could be made easier by increasing tax credits and adding incentives for non-profits and battery energy storage.

"We're hoping more tax incentives will make it easier overall to come out and use solar power," Deacon said.

Ella Janecek, 16, of WACO High School, said solar panels have become more common in her community, and it's something she would like to see happen across the state.

"My town has a lot of solar panels," Janecek said, explaining both WACO's high school and elementary school are equipped with solar panels.

Southeastern Community College has implemented solar energy at its Keokuk campus through a solar field shared with Keokuk Catholic Schools and is in the process of installing panels at its West Burlington campus. The solar panels were made possible through an agreement with Mohrfeld Electric and its subsidiary, Sunshine Electric. Under the agreement, Mohrfeld provides, installs and maintains the panels at no cost, and the college purchases the energy generated by the panels at rates lower than those of public utilities. Notre Dame Catholic Schools have a similar arrangement with Precision Energy.

To prepare for their presentation, students met with Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, who has toured green energy providers in Story County, Bert Miller, who has installed solar panels on his home, and representatives from solar energy companies, such as Ideal Energy.

Sexual education

The third group of students will be lobbying for legislation that creates and enforces a standardized sex ed curriculum that establishes a basis for what topics are covered, as well as makes sex ed classes mandatory, in hopes of reducing teen pregnancy and STD rates.

"Most of what we're wanting to push for is in the Iowa Code," said Jessica Kendell, 16, of Burlington High School. "It's just not happening."

While the Iowa Department of Education has a sex ed curriculum in place, students are not seeing it taught in similar manners across schools.

"Right now, Iowa has it set so schools can set it how they want," said Aysha Little, 17, of Wapello High School, whose sex ed course is taught by a public health employee who covers it over two weeks during their health class.

"We only learned about it in middle school and then stopped with high school," said Josie Wolter, 16, of Mediapolis High School.

The students believe that having designated sex ed teachers who are comfortable with teaching the subject matter would be helpful as well.

In addition to pouring over the Iowa Code, students in the group also met with Cherry Klein of the Southeast Iowa Family Planning Clinic and Angie Rhum, a nurse from Henry County Public Health.

Other issues

The MPower U students will be joined this week by 42 other representatives from Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties, who will be collectively lobbying for two regional issues: access to quality broadband and workforce and education.

"Workforce is a huge issue for all of us," said Rachel Lindeen of the Greater Burlington Partnership.

The group will voice its support for the funding of Gov. Kim Reynolds' Empower Rural Iowa initiative, which provides incentives for broadband and workforce housing, and Future Ready Iowa initiative, whose purpose is to "develop strategies to improve the educational and training attainment of its citizens and alignment of those degrees and credentials with employer demand," according to the Future Ready Iowa Fact Sheet.

Lindeen is excited for southeast Iowans to have the opportunity to speak with legislators.

"I personally think any time you can put a southeast Iowa issue in front of someone who can pass bills, it's a success," Lindeen said.

Those attending Southeast Iowa Days will arrive in Des Moines Wednesday morning, when a welcome from Kristi Ray of the Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance will kick off the annual event, followed by remarks from Mike Ralston of the Association of Business and Industry and a lunch with the Southeast Iowa Delegation at Embassy Suites.

From there, they will depart for the Capitol, where they will attend House and Committee meetings and hear presentations from the MPower U students, as well as an update on the Iowa Economic Development Authority by director Debi Durham.

Legislators will attend a reception with southeast Iowans that evening.

Thursday morning will bring visits from Reynolds, Liesl Saebert of Empower Rural Iowa, Dustin Miller of the Iowa Chamber Alliance and Amy Zeigler of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.