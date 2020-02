CEDAR RAPIDS - Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Local students include:

Dexter

Jessica Howe

Perry

Saydee Strough

Waukee

Samuel Devries

Marissa Garton

Meredith Glas