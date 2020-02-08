Six months into her position as the executive director of the Emergency Residence Project, which now serves the homeless populations in Story, Boone, Hardin, Marshall and Greene counties, Jodi Stumbo hopes to continue the agency’s mission through rebranding and empathetic service.

“I saw this opportunity, and I really wanted to dispel the stigma that goes with this experience that people have.” said Stumbo, who filled the position following the resignation of former director Carrie Moser in August. “These are good people, and in a time where people are living paycheck to paycheck and … bad things happen, you can find yourself in a similar situation.”

The Emergency Residence Project (ERP) currently serves between 600 and 700 homeless individuals per year. Of those, a little more than 21 percent are younger than 18 years old.

Leadership, to the former executive director of communications of Iowa State University Foundation, is rooted in empathy.

When a client, young or old, educated or not, walks in to her office, she said the stories range from “heartbreaking” to “powerful.”

“I think you have to have (empathy) in this position,” Stumbo said. “If you couldn’t feel the person that come into this office, it could become very frustrating, and it you could very jaded because a lot of clients are coming in a time of crisis.”

Stumbo, herself, upon taking the position, was dealing with grief of her own. Stumbo’s husband, Kevin died unexpectedly at the age of 50 in the beginning of last year.

“With the grief and loss I was dealing with, it became a calling for me to say, ‘I want to help others,” she said. “I became aware of the way we were viewing the homeless by asking ‘What did they do?’ instead of ‘How can we help?’”

Answering the questions of “What is the Emergency Residence Project,” and “What does the Emergency Residence Project Do?” has been at the root of recent efforts to re-brand the organization to tailor the needs to central Iowa’s homeless and at-risk population.

Additional challenges the organization faces is a rise in issues, such as food insecurity, which 51 percent of Story County residents are facing.

“We are the highest county in the state of Iowa, in terms of dealing with food insecurity,” Stumbo said. “There are people struggling here, and this truly is a great place to live, and we need to find way to help those residents out.”

Currently, ERP has two housing programs to assist clients, including Rapid Rehousing Program, a six-month rental assistance effort to rehouse and reintegrate clients.

The turnover for the program, Stumbo said, is an average of eight days.

The second, is transitional housing, a long-term solution that cater toward rehousing family units, and the organization abides by a “exit as when you’re ready” process.

ERP currently owns two units in Ames to accommodate transitional housing, a four-plex residential building located next to the shelter’s main office and an additional duplex and overflow location in the Ames Motor Lodge.

“Whatever the barriers they have to maintain stable housing, we have a case worker working with them to get through those things,” Stumbo said. “They can stay in these houses for up to two years, but the gap we’re seeing in regards to housing, there’s barriers that are so big that they will always need a helping hand.

Recently, the organization has began exploratory talks to add another housing assistance program called permanent supportive housing.

The solution aims to help those facing chronic homelessness and data shows that it has helped reduce homelessness by about 20 percent since 2007.

Stumbo said that her team and representatives from A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy (AMOS) have explored possibilities with Des Moines-based Anawim Housing on modeling a similar program in Ames.

“We’ve have started talking with Anawim on what would it take to pilot that type of program here in Ames,” she said. “When I came on board, I said let’s try and do this, if that’s what we need to do to help as many people as we can.

Involved with the organization’s multi-scale re-branding plans, are preliminary talks for new building space, which Stumbo said can “better accommodate growing needs of the homeless.”

The main office is located on 225 S. Kellogg Ave., and clients are allowed to stay in-house for 30 days in the various rooms and bedding inside the building.

However, male clients must leave in the day, women can stay throughout the day but access to food is limited.

“The physical structure of the shelter … no longer allows us to best serve the needs of our clients,” Stumbo said. “We have room for more case workers to sit with clients in a private setting to address their problems, we don’t have office space.”

While nothing has been proposed or detailed, Stumbo said an ideal new building should suit families and provide space for clients who may be intimidated by shelter space.

Stumbo said she hopes these preliminary talks can be formed into a concrete plan by the end of 2020.

“Hopefully by the end of this year, we can say here’s our plan and this what we’re going to do,” she said. “We need to really tell our stories and the stories of others that are coming through our office.”