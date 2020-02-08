For the 47th year, Peru State College will host the Annual High School Business Contest on its campus. The contest will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

More than 440 students from 31 Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas high schools are scheduled to compete for scholarships and awards. Students and business instructors are invited to a general assembly meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

At the end of the contest, an awards ceremony will take place at 1:15 p.m. in the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC) for final announcements and awards. Members of Peru State’s Phi Beta Lambda will hand out snacks after the awards assembly.

Competitions will be held in 16 different disciplines, including accounting, advanced accounting, business communications, business ethics, business law, business math, computer concepts, economics, entrepreneurship, introduction to business, job interview, keyboarding (skills), marketing, personal finance, web page design, and word processing.

First-place winners in each of the 16 categories will be awarded $500 tuition scholarships for on-campus classes to Peru State. Medals will be awarded to first through fifth place winners.

The College is still seeking volunteers for this important event.

For more information on the Business Contest’s events, visit https://www.peru.edu/businesscontest/ or contact Lisa Parriott at lparriott@peru.edu or (402) 872-2273.