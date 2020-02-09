Middle and high school students will participate in Peru State College’s 35th Annual District History Day Contest on Friday, February 21, 2020.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Breaking Barriers in History.” Participating students conduct research based on the theme and present their findings in one of five medias: exhibits, documentaries, performances, papers or as a website. The contest will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.

More than 300 students are scheduled, ranging from 6 to 12 grade, to take part in this year’s contest. Those students will compete in 200 entries in front of nearly 60 judges, 16 judges assistants, and 18 teachers.

Participating schools include Auburn Public Schools, Conestoga Public Schools, Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools, Falls City Public Schools, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Public Schools, Johnson-Brock Public Schools, Johnson County Central Public Schools, Lewiston High School, Lourdes Central Catholic School, Louisville Public Schools, Nebraska City Public Schools, Palmyra Schools, Pawnee City Public Schools, Plattsmouth Community Schools, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Schools, Weeping Water High School and a number of home-schooled students.

Students will compete in two divisions: junior (grades 6 to 8) and senior (grades 9 to 12). Students can compete individually or as part of a group of up to five students. Papers are individual entry only.

The top four winners from each of the five categories in this District Contest are eligible for the State Contest on Saturday, April 18, 2019, at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. The National Contest will be held from June 14-18, 2020, at the University of Maryland.

For the 18th year, the Peru State College Foundation will hand out the “Tested for Excellence” Awards. All senior division first place winners, individual and group, for every category will receive a $500 tuition grant to Peru State College (for on-campus classes).

The “We Proceeded On” Special Award will be presented to a junior individual entry or group who displays extraordinary leadership in promoting a cause or idea. The award will include: a one year pass (to awardee and immediate family) to the Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center in Nebraska City, NE; a copy of the book “Undaunted Journey” by Stephen Ambrose; and a certificate.

Phi Alpha Theta, Peru State’s history honorary society, is sponsoring the “Michelle A. Broady Award for Extraordinary Determination.” The award will go to a competitor that is nominated by their sponsoring teacher. The members of Peru State’s Phi Alpha Theta chapter will review the nominations and make the award presentation.

The Kregel Windmill Museum in Nebraska City is sponsoring a special award for the best entry on a subject dealing with machinery used in agriculture, past or present.

Peru Historical Foundation is sponsoring a trophy for the best entry, individual or group focusing on a historical event/innovation of Nebraska.

The Nebraska City Museum Association is sponsoring an award with individual trophies for the best use of oral history interviews in an individual or group entry.

The Mayhew Cabin is sponsoring an award for the best entry, individual or group, using 19th Century African-American History. The recipient will be awarded an individual pass to the Mayhew Cabin and a book.

Arbor Lodge is sponsoring an award for best individual entry with a topic on the environment and/or Nebraska. The recipient will be awarded the book, “It Happened in Nebraska” and a one-year individual “Explore it All” pass from Arbor Day Farm and Arbor Lodge and Tree Adventure.

Nemaha Valley Museum is sponsoring two $50 cash awards to one junior and one senior “for entries with a connection to Nemaha County or Southeast Nebraska.” The projects will be judged with the following criteria: Nemaha County Topic, Southeast Nebraska Topic, use of primary source material, use of oral history, and use of Nemaha Valley Museum resources.

For more special awards at the Nebraska state contest, check out their website at http://ne.nhd/org/Awards.htm or www.nationalhistoryday.org.

For more information about History Day at Peru, visit www.peru.edu/historyday or contact Dr. Jason Phillips at jphillps@peru.edu.