The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run will make its way across Nebraska for the 35th time beginning June 12. This state-wide tradition will include 12 different legs and cover over 600 miles with the help of close to 1,000 runners and volunteers. Along its way, the Torch will be a part of a dozen of Nebraska’s best events before the final leg reaches Seacrest Field and the cauldron is lit by a mystery torch lighter at the Games Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 17.

The Torch Run is the kick-off to the 36th annual Cornhusker State Games, featuring competition in 70 sports at venues in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities. Most sports take place July 17-26, and officials expect more than 11,000 participants. “The Torch Run is a unique way, in the Olympic spirit, to alert people across Nebraska that the Cornhusker State Games will soon take place. It also provides an opportunity for local athletes to participate in the State Games free of charge in their home area. Lastly, the Torch Run enhances community pride by showcasing local athletes and casting a bright light on dozens of wonderful events across the state.” said Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director, Dave Mlnarik.

Torch Run participants can sign up for a mile at CornhuskerStateGames.com/torchrun. Miles will be assigned using Nebraska Department of Roads mile markers. Thanks to the sponsorship of Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, there is no registration fee for the Torch Run and each runner will receive a Torch Run shirt.

Torch Run dates, towns and events (image can be provided on request):

June 12 – Kimball to Sidney – Downtown Sounds

June 13 – O’Neill to Verdigre – Kolache Days

June 13 – Torrington, WY to Scottsbluff – West Nebraska All-Star Games

June 14 – Hemingford to Bridgeport – Prairie Winds Community Center

June 17 – McCook to North Platte – NEBRASKAland Days Rodeo

June 19 – Holdrege to Hastings– Tour de Nebraska

June 20 – Papillion to Nebraska City– Papillion Days Parade

June 20 – Norfolk to Wayne – Laugh and A Half Marathon

June 25 – David City to Lincoln – Saltdogs Baseball

June 28 – Lexington to Kearney – Community Olympics Closing Ceremonies

July 3 –– Grand Island to Columbus – Red, White, Kaboom!

July 4–– Seward to York – 4th of July Grand Parade

Find more information on the Cornhusker State Games and the Torch Run at CornhuskerStateGames.com or email info@nebraskasportscouncil.com