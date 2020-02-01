PELLA — More than 350 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for Fall 2019.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
Emilee Anderson of Waukee
Sydney Canney of Adel
Sally Evoy of Adel
Gage Fuller of Adel
Lucas Heitz of Adel
Brittney Latcham of Waukee
Ashley Millard of Rippey
Kennedy Morris of Earlham
Anna Overla of Dallas Center
Sydney Rants of Grimes
Nathan Sanders of Waukee
Lillian Smithson of Redfield