He was awarded the honor during the Greater Burlington Partnership annual dinner in Burlington.

Dave Vavroch was honored with Greater Burlington Partnership Emmy Award Friday in Burlington. The award is given to a person who has, by some deed, action, or continued years of community service, helped the community and is not normally recognized for their actions.

Additional awards presented included:

The Chairman’s Award to Bryan Bross for his leadership with the Board of Directors and the Greater Burlington Partnership.The Best Renovation was awarded to Good.The Business Person of the Year was awarded to Chase Gibb, The Buffalo, Buffalo 61 Bar and Grille, and Coal Haus 337.The Project of the Year was awarded to American Ordnance, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and ARMS (Armament Retooling and Manufacturing Support program).The Young Professional of the Year was awarded to Dominique Cornick, L.J. Roth Restoration.The Community Impact of the Year was awarded to YMCA Camp McBride in partnership with CNH Industrial and Greater Burlington Leadership for improvements and financial support made to the camp.