Bird lovers of all ages can enjoy learning about the birds of Nebraska, getting outside with family and contributing to science on Feb. 15 at the Schramm Education Center’s Great Backyard Bird Count event.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is an annual citizen science event in which participants across the nation count birds and submit checklists to be used by researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.

“It’s a great nationwide effort to help birds that anyone can get involved with,” said outdoor education specialist Amber Schiltz. “From people who enjoy birds to expert birders, we can all make a difference for bird conservation while having fun.”

The 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. sessions include instruction on bird identification basics, a feeder watch count and guided bird hike count. Participants are encouraged to choose one session to attend.

General admission to Schramm Education Center is required to participate. Families may stay and count birds for as much time as they wish, however it is recommended to arrive on time for an event introduction. Participants should dress for the weather. A limited amount of binoculars will be available.

Registration is not required but recommended. Register by calling 402-332-5022, emailing Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov, or signing up at the Great Backyard Bird Count at Schramm Facebook page.

Schramm Education Center is located at 21502 W. Highway 31 in Gretna. For more information, call the center at 402-332-5022.