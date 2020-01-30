The 32nd annual Groundhog Day Celebration is set to get underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Unadilla Community Center.

Activities taking place at the Community Center include a flea market and vendor show, a silent auction, a model train display, and a bake sale by the Unadilla Christian Church.

A book giveaway and goodie bags for kids will be available at 9:30 a.m., followed by a presentation from Jeff Barnes on Jesse James in Nebraska at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served by the Better Beef Producers 4-H Club beginning at 11 a.m.

Activities at the Duncan Building, west of Countryside Bank, are photo ops with Unadilla Bill, the official mascot of Groundhog Day, at 10 a.m. Girl Scouts will be selling Groundhog souvenirs and commemorative T-shirts at 10 a.m., and the Nebraska Nut Growers will offer nutty products for sale.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boy Scouts will sell hot dogs and beverages at the Duncan Building. Nina Jean Rohlfs will provide music during the hot dog sale.

Soup, Spam, and Jerky entries will be accepted at the Duncan Building from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Samples will be available after the parade at 3 p.m.

The annual Groundhog Day Celebration parade will get underway at 2 p.m. in beautiful downtown Unadilla. Entries can begin lining up at Dan's Tire Shop on the east end of Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to take part in this year's parade.

The Groundhog Day King and Queen will be crowned at 3 p.m. at The Bar. The coronation will be followed by Piano Bar at The Bar from 3 to 6 p.m.