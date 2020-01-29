Boone County Supervisor Chad Behn is announcing his run for Iowa Senate District 24.

“Living and farming in this area for many years, I know what rural communities have to offer and know what they need to grow,” said Behn. “My goal in the Iowa Senate will be to fight for smaller government, job growth, and ensuring our communities have what they need to prosper and succeed.”

This platform may sound familiar to that of the current Sen. of District 24, Jerry Behn. That’s because Chad is the son Jerry, who announced his retirement last week.

Chad grew up in Boone and attended Boone High School, graduating in 1996. From there went on to DMACC and graduated.

He then went to Presentation College in South Dakota, graduating in 2000 and receiving a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Chad has served as a county supervisor since 2016. Chad has been farming row crops full time for over 18 years. He is a member of the Central Iowa Community Services Mental Health Board, the Emergency Management Association Board, 911 board, and a member of the Farm Bureau. He currently lives in Boone and has two sons.