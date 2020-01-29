Four 8th grade band students from Boone Middle School participated in the Orpheus Honor Band Festival on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Simpson College. Lily Ferguson, percussion; Wesley Baber, percussion; Madi Piklapp, trumpet; and Hope Burch, oboe were all selected based on a nomination from their band director, Rose Kundel. She states, “These four students have done an excellent job in band this year and are leaders in their section. I am especially proud of how hard they worked auditioning for SCIBA honor band in the fall and I wanted them to have an honor band experience. I hope they will use what they learned at the festival to help them on their musical journey.” The students will be performing again at solo and small ensemble contest held at BMS on Saturday, February 15th.