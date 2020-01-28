The 2020 Midwest Cover Crops Council Annual Conference has been scheduled for Kansas City, Mo., at the KCI Expo Center for Feb. 11-12, 2020.

Both days are open to the public.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, there are posters and a tradeshow both days and the States/Provinces will give their reports of research and extension activities for 2019.

The conference has a strong Nebraska presence, with presentations by University of Nebraska Extension Specialists and a Nebraskan on the Farmer Panel. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the conference will kickoff with the keynote address by Paul Jasa, University of Nebraska Extension Engineer, “Selecting and Managing Cover Crops”.

Following the keynote address there will be concurrent sessions on Crop Production, Livestock Grazing and Environmental and Economic Issues.

Mary Drewnoski, Nebraska Extension Beef Systems Specialist will discuss Cow/calf Grazing of Cover Crops.

Jay Parsons, University of Nebraska Ag Economist will discuss Leasing Arrangements with Cover Crops and on the farmer panel,

Ben Steffen from Humboldt, will discuss how he uses cover crops in his operation in southeast Nebraska and how it has impacted his soils and crop production on his farm.

There will also be opportunities to see presentations from specialists from Kansas State University and the University of Missouri and other experts that have been using cover crops for several years. For more information call (402) 274-4755 or email glesoing2@unl.edu.