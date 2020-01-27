Police have arrested a Cedar Rapids man who was being sought for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the McDonald’s restaurant on South Duff Avenue Sunday night.

Authorities told the Tribune on Monday afternoon that Demarcus T. Stokes, 20, was arrested in Polk County, Mo., which is around 2 1/2 hours southeast of Kansas City, Mo. He will be transported back to Iowa in the upcoming days.

An arrest warrant for Stokes was issued on Monday after witnesses identified him as the person who shot into the McDonalds at 129 S. Duff Ave, according to the media release.

Stokes has an address listed in Cedar Rapids, but “comes back and forth (to Ames) quite a bit,” Ames Police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

At 10:47 p.m., Ames police received a call about a person with a gun at the restaurant. When officers arrived, they saw damage to a window that appeared to be caused by a gunshot.

According to witnesses, the man entered the McDonald’s, but left a short time later. He then entered a red car and fired one round of a shotgun towards a man and woman inside the restaurant, according to the media release.

Stokes allegedly fired the shot toward his ex-girlfriends her current boyfriend and that it was “very close to being a homicide case,” Ames Tuttle said.