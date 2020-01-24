U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement regarding Luo Daiqing, a University of Minnesota student sentenced to six months in prison in China for tweets he sent while in the United States.

"The Chinese Communist Party ought to release Luo Daiqing immediately, and the University of Minnesota ought to give him a full-ride scholarship. Don't forget that the Chinese Communist Party has banned Twitter, so the only people who even saw these tweets were the goons charged with monitoring Chinese citizens while they're enjoying freedom here in the United States. This is what ruthless and paranoid totalitarianism looks like."