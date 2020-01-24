Julio Olmedo of Schuyler is the first winner of a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s General Store at 3417 14th Street in Columbus. It contained matching symbols in Game 9 to win the corresponding truck prize.

Nebraska Lottery officials presented Olmedo with his truck on January 21 at Sam's General Store. This is the third time a Truck$ & Buck$ top prize was won in Columbus.

Olmedo said he was very excited to be the first Truck$ & Buck$ winner of 2020.

“I’m going to drive it and enjoy it,” he said. “Show it off.”

The 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s popular $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game features a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck as its top prize. Players have the opportunity to win one of seven Ford F-150 trucks as well as cash and Ethanol-enriched fuel prizes. The truck prize is valued at $54,800, which includes $1,246 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,740 and $13,152, respectively. The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ are 1 in 300,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.