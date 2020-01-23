Syracuse Mayor Tomas “KC” Ortiz will not be seeking re-election in 2020. After serving eight years (two terms) in office, Mayor Ortiz wants to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve enjoyed a lot of it. It’s very rewarding, but time consuming,” he said. Mayor Ortiz noted that it has overall been a good experience, and he has met a lot of people in the last eight years. “I feel like we’ve done a lot of good,” he added.

At this time, there are no known candidates to have filed for the office. Mayor Ortiz said, “I just hope somebody runs that is passionate about it and cares about the city and all the things we have accomplished in the last eight years.”

The primary election is set for May 12. The deadline for new candidates (non-incumbents) to file for office is March 2.

The incumbent filing deadline for this election year is Feb. 18.

For more information on voter

registration or filing as a candidate

for office, contact the Otoe County Election Commissioner at 402-873-9505.