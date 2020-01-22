Des Moines County will be getting a new program for individuals with mental illnesses who do not need to be hospitalized, but need a more supportive living situation.

The idea was discussed during the Des Moines County Supervisors meeting Tuesday in Burlington.

The Cottonwood Facility, at 910 Cottonwood Ct. which is operated by Hope Haven, helps those with severe mental illnesses, but under a new plan, the facility also would assist those who have a dual diagnosis of both mental illness issues and substance abuse disorders.

“I believe the individual who was involved in the fire would have benefited from this service,” said Bob Bartels, executive director of Hope Haven Development Center, about Michael Kartel, who was killed Jan. 13 in a house fire he started after an hours-long standoff with police.

According to Kartel's family, he suffered from severe mental illness as well as an addiction to alcohol.

The Cottonwood Facility has space for 15 individuals with mental illness and intellectual disabilities, the maximum number allowed by federal law. Bartels estimated about half of the individuals are mentally ill and the other half are intellectually disabled.

Individuals living in Cottonwood have their own bedroom and bathroom. They also spend time with other residents and go about normal living in a setting that is more supportive than living alone, but less restrictive than a mental health institution.

“For most of them, it is their home,” Bartels said.

The plan is to move the individuals into one of three four-bedroom houses. Bartels said this better aligns with the vision of community treatment for those with severe mental illness. The facility had already been refusing to fill empty beds in anticipation of moving individuals into new living spaces.

According to Bartels, there is one individual who said they want to remain in a larger facility. Hope Haven is working with this person to find them another place to live. Though, if the individual were to change their mind, they would be able to live in one of the three four-bedroom houses.

The Cottonwood facility’s mental health and substance abuse program, often called a dual diagnosis program, would serve to fill the gap left by the closure of the Mental Health Institute in Mount Pleasant.

The program would aim at keeping residents off drugs while also treating their mental illness. A focus of the program will be getting these individuals back to work and helping them succeed.

“This is not supposed to be their home,” Bartels said.

Bartles said judges will be able to sentence defendants who have dual diagnosis to the facility, like they did with MHI, but the Cottonwood Facility would remain an unlocked facility.

If an individual who was sentenced to the program were to walk away from the facility, law enforcement would be notified.

Bartels is working with the state to figure out how funding would work, but said he would ask the state to provide consistent funding for individuals in the house for at least six to twelve months.

Reimbursement rates for those living in residential care facilities is based upon the level of care needed and, with treatment, those with mental illness often need less care after being at the house than when they first arrived.

Drug abuse related services for those living in the house would be provided by Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services of Southeast Iowa. Mental health services will be provided by Hope Haven and Young House Family Services.

Bartels said he expects the moving of the current residents to be done in the spring and that the facility will fill up with individuals with dual diagnosis some time after that.