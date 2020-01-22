There’s nothing more sweet and wholesome than a child snuggling a furry animal, and Monday evening at the Boone Area Humane Society, youngsters had the chance to socialize with cats by reading to them at an event dubbed “Rescue Readers.”

“I love getting the families and the kids in here. It’s good to get the kids more aware of how we get our animals and how they end up here,” Shelter Director Vanessa Heenan said.

Children of all ages braved the cold afternoon to spend some time with the rescue cats. Since there was no school in honor of Martin Luther King Day, the event doubled as a way to beat cabin fever.

“I wanted to bring (my son) out to this to help with his reading and to let him play with the animals,” Angie Walsh said.

Her son Breckin Walsh, 7, enjoyed reading to a cat nestled in the adoption room. He was just slightly disappointed when told by his mom that he couldn’t take the creature home with them.

“My kids love reading, but they also love the animals,” attendee Joy Daigh said. “They’ve been begging me to come here to play with the cats.”

Her kids enjoyed getting to pet and read to several cats, even bringing a Harry Potter book along to read.

Every child who attended received a free book, courtesy the Humane Society and the Boone Iowa Optimist Club.

“I was an educator for over 30 years, so I really like getting books into kids’ hands,” Humane Society Board President Marti Streeter said. “This is our third time having kids come here to read. Last year we did it twice, and this year we’ll see about three events, but they haven’t been scheduled yet.”

The shelter hosts monthly activities for children and their families.

Heenan said that currently, the shelter is in great need of puppy food.

“We just took in 11 dogs. Puppy food is at the top of the list and monetary donations,” she said. “We have to get all these guys to the vet; some of the dogs we got in, there are actually charges pending on the previous owners. It’s just one of the things we have to deal with sometimes.”

The Boone Area Humane Society is located at 228 W. 16th St. Founded in 1977, it is a non-profit organization. Its volunteer program holds an orientation on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the shelter. The office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It may be reached at 515-432-6112 and adopt.bahs@gmail.com.