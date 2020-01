The annual Souper Bowl Soup Luncheon, hosted by the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting, Nebraska City Fire and Rescue, and the Nebraska City Museum Association, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

The Nebraska City Fire Station, 1409 Central Ave., is where the meal will be served. Organizers promise a huge variety of soups, as well as a bake sale.

The event is a fund-raiser for the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting and Education Center.