The man convicted of raping a Burlington woman will learn his fate today.

In November, a jury found Steven Mauck, 38, of Burlington, guilty of breaking into the apartment of Justina Rucinski and sexually assaulting her at gun point.

Normally it is the policy of The Hawk Eye not to name survivors of sexual abuse. However, Rucinski has chosen to speak publicly to serve as an example for other survivors.

During the three day trial, Rucinski testified Mauck came into her home under false pretenses. Mauck proceeded to give Rucinski a massage before the assault took place.

However, before sentencing can commence, Judge Mary Ann Brown will have to rule on two motions in which Mauck argues his trial was not fair.

In the first motion, Mauck argues a member of the jury violated the law by making a post asking for prayers for twelve people.

Mauck argued, in a pro se motion filed last year, that the juror violated the oath jurors take telling them not to post about the case on social media.

The juror will be questioned on the stand on today by the defense and prosecution.

County Attorney Lisa Schaefer has previously said she does not believe the juror's conduct is severe enough to warrant a new trial.

The second motion was filed earlier this month. This motion argues a new witness has come forward and can contradict Rucinski's statements she made during the trial.

Defense Attorney James Carter confirmed that, as the motion suggests, the witness is not connected to Mauck or Rucinski and was not known to the defense at the time of the trial.

If those motions are denied, Mauck will be sentenced to 25 years in prison, the sentence required by law. As sexual abuse is a forcible felony, Mauck will have to serve at least 17 years before he can be released.

Mauck also will be required to pay for bedding and clothing that was seized from Rucinski as evidence in the crime.

If sentencing proceeds as planned, Mauck's first stop in the prison system after being sentenced will be at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. He will be processed into the prison system and then moved to the prison where he will serve his term.