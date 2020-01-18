Greenblatt and Seay’s Schoolhouse Performance Series features a concert of Irish and Celtic music on Sunday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Avoca Schoolhouse.

Greenblatt and Seay and Friends will be singing and playing a variety of instruments, including fiddle, pennywhistle, guitar, hammered dulcimer, and recorders.

Traditional Irish, Scottish, and Welsh tunes will be featured, along with some Greenblatt and Seay originals inspired by the great Celtic traditions.

Greenblatt and Seay have been playing and singing together since the night they met, decades ago.

Their performance will include the championship fiddling styles of Deborah Greenblatt, and the fancy whistle-playing of David Seay.

The concert will be downstairs, and followed by light refreshments, and a chance to chat and even jam with the performers.

Avoca is in southern Cass County, on the 13 C Spur, one mile south of Highway 34.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and $1 for children. Seating is limited.

For more information, write to Greenblatt and Seay, The Old Schoolhouse, P.O. Box 671, Avoca, NE, 68307, or call 402-275-3221, visit greenblattandseay.com or e-mail debby@greenblattandseay.com.



