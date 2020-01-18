Ace Rent-to-Own is on the move.

In March, Lyn Leach will take possession of the former Thurman’s Bike and Sport building at 300 S. 11th St.

Leach plans to have all the merchandise moved from the current Ace Rent-to-Own location at 1728 S. 11th St. to the new building by the end of March after completing some remodeling.

Leach said the building’s street appeal and high visibility were two of the main reasons he was interested in purchasing it.

“It’s a gorgeous building,” he said. “I don’t know of many more-visible buildings in Nebraska City.”

Leach said he has been looking for a building to purchase for about three years.

He believes the Thurman building is the perfect size for Ace Rent to Own.

Leach said the new location will add about 2,000 square feet of showroom space, which will allow Ace Rent-to-Own to offer a much broader selection of furniture to its customers.

He said he plans to offer more living room, dining room, and bedroom sets, along with electronics and appliances.

Leach, who founded the 22-store Ace Rent to Own in 1982 with a store in Lincoln, said he loves the company.

“I love what we do and the privilege of serving our clients,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen with the new facility.”

Leach said customers can shop at his store without having to enter into a rent-to-own agreement.

Ace Rent to Own serves customers within a 50-mile radius of Nebraska City. Call 402-873-5111 for more information.







