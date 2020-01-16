Three men suspected of breaking into Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fire Pizza in Campustown on Jan. 5, turned themselves in to the Ames Police Department Thursday morning, Ames Police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

Rohit B. Sehgal, 21, Cameron C. Lang, 21, and Justin D. Schmitz , 20, all of Ames, have each been charged for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony for allegedly walking into the pizza restaurant without permission after it closed several hours earlier.

A Class D felony carries a five year maximum prison sentence with a fine of $7,500.

The three men refused to speak to authorities after turning themselves in Thursday morning, Tuttle said.

Ames police posted on social media three days after the incident a surveillance video of the three men entering the restaurant, which led to numerous tips identifying the suspects, Tuttle said.

On the night of the incident, the three men were walking eastbound on Lincoln Way and attempting to open the doors to several businesses. Surveillance footage from inside as well as outside of the restaurant caught the three men going inside around 11:30 p.m. and pouring themselves some beer, Tuttle said.

The restaurant closed at 8 p.m. and the door had not latched completely when the business closed, Tuttle said.

Once the alarm went off the three men fled the scene.