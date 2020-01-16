Thursday

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement Jan. 16 after the Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):
“Nebraska’s families, ag producers, and manufacturers depend on access to Canada and Mexico, our state’s two largest export markets. I am happy that Congress got this deal done and look forward to President Trump signing it, securing great opportunities for Nebraska.”