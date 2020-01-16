Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Lincoln Police Department was investigating a hate crime against a Jewish temple.

“I condemn anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms, and encourage Nebraskans from all backgrounds to do the same,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The Jewish community has been a vital part of our state for generations. I urge anyone with information about the vandalism to report it to the Lincoln Police Department, so the perpetrator can be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Anyone with information for law enforcement can call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-4765-3600.



