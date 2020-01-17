The District OR-1 Board of Education has selected Michael Hart to become their next superintendent of schools. Hart will begin on/about July 1 after Rob Hanger retires.

Hart has served Norfolk Public Schools as their Director of Human Resources since July 2016. Prior to that, he served as the Principal at the Norfolk Junior High School (2010 - 2016). Prior to that, he served as the Assistant Principal at the Norfolk Junior High (2001 - 2006). Prior to administration, he taught middle school ELA for Lincoln Public Schools. He was also a middle school ELA teacher for Omaha Public Schools.

Hart, along with three other highly qualified finalists, interviewed with the board of education and multiple staff and student groups Saturday.