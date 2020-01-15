The Boone County Freedom Rock was planted at the corner of W. Third Street and Main Street in 2015, but the tribute to our nation’s veterans is far from finished.

The Boone County Freedom Rock Fund is a special project fund of the Boone City Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Plans are in place to add a handicap-accessible sidewalk, a stairway, and flagpoles to honor each branch of the military, pavers and general landscaping to the space.

“A lot of people tour the different Freedom Rocks throughout Iowa, so we want it to look nice when they come visit it,” project coordinator Fred Greiner said. “There were a couple of Freedom Flights (to fund) so it was difficult to raise money for the landscaping at the same time.”

A sum of $50,000 is needed to allow the project to come to fruition. The Boone City Council recently voted to give $5,000 towards these efforts.

“It not only honors our veterans who served but also their families and all of Boone County who supported them when our country called,” city council member Greg Piklapp said. “Our community also benefits in other ways, like tourism that brings people into Boone to see it. There are tours that criss-cross the state, viewing these memorials, and I have even seen people tagging Freedom Rock locations on social media as they drive around Iowa.”

Noted artist Ray “Bubba” Sorenson, who has designated a rock for nearly all of Iowa’s 99 counties, paints the Freedom Rocks. Locally, The Boone County Freedom Rock project was started in 2014 by Mysty Stumbo to honor her son, Sgt. Daniel Sesker, who was killed in 2006 during combat operations in Bayji, Iraq. His image is featured on one side of the rock along with Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower on another, as well as the first woman promoted to the rank of command sergeant major in the Iowa Army National Guard: Command Sgt. Maj. Marilyn L. Gabbard of Polk City. She was the first woman in the history of the Iowa National Guard to be killed in combat while a passenger on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter when it crashed on Jan. 20, 2007 northeast of Baghdad.

Greiner said the project would be paid for through various grants and by people purchasing pavers, which will decorate the grounds. Folks can have the pavers engraved. A 16-inch by 8-inch paver costs $125; a 16-inch by 16-inch one costs $225; a 24-inch by 16-inch type costs $300.

The goal is to have the project finished by summer 2020.

“We hope to do a ceremony on Veteran’s Day — November 11 — to dedicate the rock and the landscaping,” Greiner said.

To purchase a paver, or to learn more, visit www.boonecountyfreedomrock.com. Donations are also being accepted. Make an online payment or download the order form and mail to:

Fred Greiner

622 Brookridge Dr.

Boone, IA 50036

For more information, Greiner may be reached at 515-230-0174 or info@boonecountyfreedomrock.com