Sometimes fact is more humorous than fiction, and Missouri-based author Elisha Wells Stroupe regaled folks with her stories of farm life Tuesday evening at the Ericson Public Library.

The author of the new book “Desperate Farmwives,” Wells Stroupe shared anecdotes about her life in Armstrong, MO., tending to a busy farm and keeping up with the antics of her husband and two young children.

From chasing bottle-fed lambs around her property to castrating cows, the author finds the humor in everyday events.

“I read about her book online and it sounded really fun,” said Librarian Ronda Kelley. “This was part of her book tour around Iowa.”

Wells Stroupe grew up in a small town not far from where she currently resides. With a life-long interest in writing, she started her own neighborhood newspaper while in the second grade but abandoned the idea when she couldn’t convince her (grown-up) customers to pay for the product. Vowing to move to the “big city” someday, she landed in Sioux City and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in writing from Briar Cliff University, followed by a Master of Arts in education from Columbia College in Columbia, MO.

Envisioning a career in public relations or publishing in a big Midwestern city, she ended up meeting her future husband — a life-long farm boy — three days after returning to her hometown.

The rest is history.

“In general, husbands and wives working together, some people can pull it off, but my husband and I usually end up yelling at each other,” she said with a laugh. “At the time, the (incidents in the book) were really aggravating but now they’re funny.”

The author spent a decade teaching high school English and also working in a library, taking time out to be a stay-at-home parent after the birth of her second child, alternating domestic tasks with her husband who had stayed home after their first kid was born.

“I thought I would have a lot of time to write a book staying at home, but it ended up taking me five years,” she noted.

The book is part of a larger project: a popular online blog. Waking at 5 a.m. each day, Wells Stroupe has one hour of alone time to work on her blog or write for other publications. She envisions penning a second book devoted to telling humorous children’s stories.

“I’ve been on the farm since 2004. One thing I learned is how much work it takes to actually run a farm and how many problems you end up solving in a day. It’s really chaos a lot of the time,” she said.

To learn more about Stroupe, visit www.desperatefarmwives.weebly.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Her book is available on Amazon.com.