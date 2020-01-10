Arbor Lanes, 2023 Industrial Rd., will be the site of a fundraising bowling tournament to benefit HIKE (Hearing Impaired Kids Endowment) tomorrow (Jan. 11).

Tournament check-in begins at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament is set to start at noon.

The event will feature three games of 9-pin no tap style bowling, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a bake sale. T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Entry fee is $25 per bowler, and a portion of the entry fees will benefit HIKE.

Call 402-873-3501 or send an email to scott@arborlanesbowling.com to reserve a spot in the tournament.