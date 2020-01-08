With the beginning of a new decade we watch the Times Square event - a crystal Ball descends and a New Year begins. We say AHHH! With that, we wonder what this New Year has in store for us. Yet we are all alike! From the moment we came kicking and screaming into the world we have had many number ones!! At birth the relatives took odds as to whom you resemble! Your first step, your first tooth, your first day in kindergarten, etc. Life goes on.

As much as we think we are different from our other relatives or neighbors, we’ve all had the basic milestones. All through each of our lives there have been events that captured our hesitation of awe and wonder. For the military there were many firsts. Your induction physical, the haircut, the mess hall, a bed, and the list goes on. The first milestone for me was my first ride in a military airplane with the web seats, the latrine and air pressure causing ears to pop!

Then there was your new post, a strange location, the sounds of strange speaking voices, meals in off base eateries. If you were lucky enough to be shipped to a foreign country, that’s truly an awesome and wonderful experience. After Customs you get a taste of the weather, smells and language. For the first few days, you just wander around guided by the biggest loud-mouth drill sergeant, this is an OH MY!!! Yes, you have met them in basic training but these are somehow different. You realize that you must pay attention during your orientation, with its never-ending list of things you can and cannot do.

It was best to take an experienced co-worker for your first trip off base experience. Just outside the gate are signs and lights advertising everything under the sun. It’s a game of catering to the round-eyed kids! Your first meal that was recommended was a noodle dish called Yaki Soba. Try handling noodles with chopsticks! Another OH MY!!! By the time your tour of duty was done, you have accomplished many new things - a few foreign words, chopsticks and falling in love with the healthy, simple food!!

You will treasure these memories all the rest of your days. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES and be even more thankful you had them.