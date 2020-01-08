Wednesday

Jan 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM


A Chili Cookoff will be held at B&J’s Jan. 25 to raise funds for the Syracuse Aquacenter Bathhouse!  Contestants can bring a crockpot of chili from 4:30-5p.m.  The judging begins at 5p.m., and the top three chefs will win a prize and bragging rights!
For those who don’t cook, all are welcome to go on down and sample the chili for a free will donation.  The Chili Cookoff has been a local event for six years raising money for various local organizations.