A Chili Cookoff will be held at B&J’s Jan. 25 to raise funds for the Syracuse Aquacenter Bathhouse! Contestants can bring a crockpot of chili from 4:30-5p.m. The judging begins at 5p.m., and the top three chefs will win a prize and bragging rights!

For those who don’t cook, all are welcome to go on down and sample the chili for a free will donation. The Chili Cookoff has been a local event for six years raising money for various local organizations.



