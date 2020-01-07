Registration is now open for the 2020 Agritourism and Adventure Travel Workshop. This year’s workshop takes place Feb. 25 to 27 at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center in Nebraska City. Attendees will learn from professionals how to successfully start, grow and market an agritourism, ecotourism or adventure-oriented business.



“Nebraska has so many opportunities for travelers looking to experience rural destinations. There’s something really special about fruit right off the tree, homegrown and handmade goods and experiences that let you escape from all of the hustle and bustle,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director.



The workshop will begin on Tuesday afternoon with a Nebraska Tourism Commission meeting at the Fox Center Event Space. Following the meeting is an optional reception and locally sourced farm-to-fork dinner cooked by resident chefs.



On Wednesday, take a bus tour and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s agri/eco-tourism destinations, like Arbor Day Farm, Slattery Vintage Estate, Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm and Midwest Hop Producers. End the day with the popular Taste & Feel of Nebraska event and enjoy sampling a collection of local food, wine and beer along with many other Nebraska-made products.



Spend Thursday attending educational sessions on everything from craft beer tourism to zoning and liability. This workshop will provide an opportunity to learn how to create and sustain a successful agri/eco-tourism business, and get to know other industry professionals from across the state. Sessions conclude on Thursday evening, but for those who aren’t ready for the fun to end, there are a selection of optional add-ons taking place later that evening.



Additional information regarding registration, lodging and a full schedule can be found here: https://visitnebraska.com/industry-events/agritourism-adventure-travel-workshop