This January, the American Red Cross celebrates National Blood Donor Month and recognizes the lifesaving contribution of blood and platelet donors. National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January since 1970 with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during winter – one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs. During the winter months, inclement weather often results in cancelled blood drives, and seasonal illnesses like the flu may cause some donors to become temporarily unable to donate.

The American Red Cross is asking the public to kick off 2020 by giving blood or platelets now to address the critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors. Eligible individuals are urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients who depend on transfusions for survival. As a special thank you for helping to meet the need for blood and platelets during this critical time, those who give January 1-19, 2020, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LIV trip for two.

To schedule an blood or platelet donation appointment, use the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).