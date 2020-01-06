A local nonprofit recently opened its doors, offering shelter and support to expecting mothers who are homeless, after more than five years of planning and fundraising.

It all started, if you ask Carol Nelson, with a conversation between two women in a parking lot.

According to Nelson, she and another woman talked beside their cars at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ames nearly five years ago, discussing the “flaws in the system” they had faced while working for various volunteer organizations, which restricted them from saying “I love you” or giving a hug to those they served.

“One of us, I cannot even remember who, flippantly said, ‘we should just start our own house,’” Nelson said. “So that’s what we decided to do.”

They spoke to their church’s pastor about the idea, who then connected them with a third woman looking for a way to help the homeless community. Together, they formed a board and created Martha’s House of Hope.

Martha’s House, a faith-based support and education system for those throughout the county, state and beyond who “really want their lives to be changed for the better,” officially started accepting applications for residents on Oct. 1.

In addition to providing “a safe environment for both mother and child,” it offers basic needs before and after pregnancy; guidance and counseling, including “mentor moms” to help guide residents through motherhood; transportation assistance; higher education and employment assistance; spiritual development; adoption resources for mothers who choose that path; transitional services; and educational programs, including parenting, financial literacy and life skills.

Missy Sanow, who took on the role of executive director for Martha’s House of Hope in May, said the organization was originally intended to be owned by the Catholic church. However, the archdiocese of the local churches was unable to financially support it.

The board decided to see if there would be any financial support from the community, and “there ended up being a ton of support,” Sanow said.

The community raised the first year’s funds within two months last year, plus in-kind gifts to fully furnish the home and fill it with supplies, Sanow said. She was hired as the sole full-time staff member, and they’ve worked to prepare the house for its first resident ever since.

Prior to joining Martha’s House, Sanow ran a childcare center in Ames for roughly 20 years. She said her passion has always been to help new mothers and infants, and “I think I was meant to be here.”

Now Sanow looks forward to using her experiences as a mother and as a professional in childcare to help mothers who come to the house for help. There are four beds in the house, and the organization is looking for its first resident.

Residents are required to go through an application process, including one interview, prior to moving into the house. They must be over the age of 18, with no history of mental illness, violent felony or substance abuse/ addiction.

The requirements and eligibility will be considered on a case-by-case basis, Sanow said, but will be more strict for the first few residents, “as we gain our knowledge base.”

“I’m willing to talk to anyone who is in need. We’re really just looking for someone who wants to better their lives,” Sanow said. “We just want the women and the babies to get a good start in life.”

The house and its services are modeled after Bethlehem House in Omaha, Neb., which has 12 bedrooms in an old convent, according to Nelson. She said the facility is always full, and has been “very successful, and the women there are very transformed.”

She hopes the house in Ames can similarly transform the lives of women who live there, and that their lives will be “changed for the better and different from when they came in.”

Women who live in the house will be required to attend school, volunteer or have a job, Sanow said, with the goal of them saving money and gaining skills that will help them when they eventually move out of the house.

The mothers can continue to live in the house until their baby turns one, and Sanow hopes the services provided by Martha’s House can help make the transition easier, despite unique challenges each mother will face.

“The challenges are a wide spectrum for these women,” Sanow said. “In Ames, the two hardest things for them will be housing and childcare, because neither are readily available and it’s not affordable at all.”

Sanow is working with a team of roughly 45 female volunteers, and said more volunteers will always be needed to help with transportation, shopping and to spend time with the women who live in the home.

The organization is also currently running a campaign to raise funds for the next year, with a goal to raise $100,000. Donations, which can be made on MHOH’s website, will help cover the house’s rent, utilities, insurance, supplies and food.

Looking forward, Sanow said she is both grateful for the community’s help in getting the program to where it is now, and hopeful for what the future may bring.

“My dream for the program, obviously, is very big. I want to help everybody, and I know they are out there,” Sanow said. “I want to give them the support that will get them to where they want to be, and my overall goal is to get them in their own place to live with a good job.”