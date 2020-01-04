OMAHA, Neb. — A new monthly survey of business supply managers suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S. trade war with China continues, according to a report released Thursday.

The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December, compared with 48.6 in November, the report said.

Surveys over the past several months indicate that the regional manufacturing economy is being harmed by the trade war and the global economic slowdown, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

"This will be a drag on the overall Mid-America economy for the first half of 2020. However, I expect overall regional growth to remain soft but positive for the first half of the year," Goss said.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The weakness in the region's manufacturing and agriculture sectors has spilled over into the broader regional economy. Over the past 12 months, the region has added jobs at an annual pace of 0.7 percent — less than half the 1.5 percent rate of the nation's economy.

The regional trade numbers were mixed in December. The index for new export orders rose to a weak 43.5 from November's 39.1. The imports index was unchanged from November's 52.0. Supply managers continue to boost purchasing from abroad in anticipation of higher tariffs in the weeks and months ahead. But 43 percent of supply managers who responded said tariffs had increased the prices of supplies.

Economic optimism for the next six months, as reflected by the December business confidence index, climbed to 57.6 from November's 52.9. "Potential January passage of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement and Phase One of the trade agreement with China boosted the regional business confidence index for the month," Goss said.

Midwest Economy: December state-by-state results:

Iowa: After falling below growth neutral, the state's overall index rose above the threshold in December to hit 50.9 , compared with 49.2 in November. Index components for Iowa were new orders at 50.8, production or sales at 48.2, delivery lead time at 54,6, employment at 45.8 and inventories at 55.1. "Based on recent surveys, I expect the Iowa economy, for the first half of 2020, to rank sixth in the region in terms of economic performance with overall annualized inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 1.5 percent," Goss said.

Kansas: The state's overall index increased to 52.1 from November's 51.0. December index components for Kansas were new orders at 54.1, production or sales at 47.3, delivery lead time at 55.3, employment at 46.7 and inventories at 57.2. "Based on recent surveys, I expect the Kansas economy, for the first half of 2020, to rank third in the region in terms of economic performance with overall annualized inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 2.84 percent," he said.

Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index slipped to 50.7 last month from 50.9 in November. Index components were new orders at 49.5, production or sales at 48.1, delivery lead time at 54.7, inventories at 55.4 and employment at 45.9. "Based on recent surveys, I expect the Minnesota economy, for the first half of 2020, to rank fifth in the region in terms of economic performance with overall annualized inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 1.7 percent," Goss said.

Missouri: The state's overall index rose to 50.5 in December from November's 48.4. Index components were new orders at 49.8, production or sales at 48.5, delivery lead time at 54.3, inventories at 54.4 and employment at 45.5. "Based on recent surveys, I expect the Missouri economy, for the first half of 2020, to rank seventh in the region in terms of economic performance with overall annualized inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 1.1 percent," said Goss. Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index climbed above growth neutral after falling below the threshold. The state's overall index jumped to 52.1 in December, compared with 48.2 in November. Index components were new orders at 54.2, production or sales at 47.2, delivery lead time at 55.3, inventories at 57.3 and employment at 46.7. "Based on recent surveys, I expect the Nebraska economy, for the first half of 2020, to rank second in the region in terms of economic performance with overall annualized inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 2.9 percent," he said.