Two local students are among Sen. Deb Fischer's nominees to U.S. service academies.

Trinity Bohaty of Bennet and Trey Pursel of Nebraska City are among the 33 Nebraskans Fischer has nominated to be part of the Class of 2024.

“It is my privilege to announce the names of the impressive Nebraska students I have nominated to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies," she said. "These students are hard workers and proven leaders who will make our state and country proud. I thank all of them for their willingness to continue Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of defending this nation.”

Fischer nominated Bohaty to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy. She nominated Pursel to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy