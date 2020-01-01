If the National Weather Service had one word to describe what winter 2020 will be like, it would be wet.

According to outlooks released in December, most of the state of Iowa can expect a lot of precipitation on top of already saturated ground.

“Odds remain in favor for near to above normal precipitation for the winter months,” a December report from the National Weather Service reads.

In some years, a likely chance of above normal precipitation means snow.According to the report, there will be no overarching weather pattern this year. Without an overarching pattern, like the El Nino or La Nina, predicting the weather for the winter season is close to impossible. However, according to NWS meteorologist Peter Speck, this year’s winter could see temperatures and snowfall similar to last year’s.

“This winter’s weather will be driven more by short-term climate patterns,” the NWS report reads.

Last winter, Burlington got 22.7 inches of snow. Right on track with the average of 23.5 inches of snow. The first three months of the year were uncharacteristically cold, with average lows running 3 to 5 degrees below normal. In addition, Burlington saw 6" inches of precipitation than normal.

Yet another oddity of 2019 weather was that for two days in September, Burlington was in a drought and a flood.

Speck said that, even with a wet winter, if that precipitation comes in the form of rain, the water will have plenty of time to work its way down the river before flooding becomes an issue.

Winter weather, whether severe or mild, has a direct impact on spring flooding. The NWS has 8 factors that determine the outlook for spring flooding. Those factors include river levels and soil moisture going into weather, winter precipitation, snow pack, rate of snow melt, frost depth, and spring precipitation.

Two of these factors, high river levels and high soil moisture, are already determined. As of 3 p.m. on New Years Eve, the Mississippi River was at 12.85 feet. While this river level is well below flooding, it is higher than what is average. The National Weather Service is predicting the river will rise to just below action level, 14 feet, some time next week.

As for soil moisture, the soils in southeast Iowa are currently wetter than average, being somewhere between 70 to 80 percent. This number is slightly above average but much lower than the levels last year. However, Soil moisture north of Burlington ranges from 80 percent to 99 percent, with the 99 percent saturation range spanning most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Just a week and a half into the winter, there isn’t much snow pack to speak of. According to maps from the NWS, even parts of northern Wisconsin and Canada do not yet have 6 inches of snow pack. Speck noted that while Burlington might not be cold, if the rest of the upper Mississippi River Basin is cold, snowpack can still be significant.

On the Winter Precipitation front, most of the Upper Mississippi River Basin north of Burlington is also expected to be very wet. With the area north of Burlington

As of December 31, the frost depth in Burlington is non existent. Even further north, the frost depth remains less than 12 inches into the ground. Without frozen ground, water from rain can soak into the ground instead of running off into rivers and causing flooding.

As for the last two factors, spring precipitation and snow melt, it is just too early to tell. Both factors played a large factor in flooding across the state of Iowa.

In western Iowa, where record breaking floods forced people out of their homes, the snow melted quickly. The quick snow melt was caused by a warm rain across a widespread area, leading to rapid snow melt and massive flooding.

However, in eastern Iowa, the cold weather allowed the snow to melt slower, leading to a low level flood. However, the spring rains led to long lasting, severe flooding.

The next spring outlook will be released in February, half way into winter, which will be a more accurate look at winter conditions.