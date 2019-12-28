This past year was on of big changes for the Burlington School District as its staff and students transitioned into its building realignment.

Students and staff, both former and current, gathered outside of Corse Elementary School on the last day of the 2018-19 school year to say goodbye to the 107-year-old building.

"It's sad to see it close because it was like home to me," Cathy Schicker, who retired from Corse in 2011 after 32 years of teaching there, told The Hawk Eye as students rang the bell outside the building, marking the end of the building's final year serving preschool through fifth-graders.

The contents of the building's classrooms were packed away, and Corse was repurposed to house programs formerly held in the James Madison building, which likely will either be sold or demolished. The building has not yet been voted upon by the school board.

Preschool through fourth-graders who would have attended Corse this year have been redistributed across Black Hawk, Grimes, North Hill and Sunnyside elementary schools. All fifth- and sixth-graders in the district now attend Aldo Leopold Intermediate School, and seventh- and eighth-graders attend Edward Stone Middle School.

Faced with declining student enrollment and ongoing budget cuts, and after months spent analyzing data and seeking public input, the Burlington School Board reluctantly voted in December 2018 to realign the district to accommodate its declining student enrollment.

“Unfortunately, with declining enrollment, it’s hard for the district to support as many buildings, as every rural school in Iowa is facing right now. It’s just a sad thing when you have to do this sort of thing,” Mark Taylor told The Hawk Eye on his last day as Corse's principal. He now is the principal of North Hill.

Due to ongoing drops in its student population, each of the district's school buildings was below capacity. This past May, Corse was at 66 percent capacity, Grimes was at 62 percent, North Hill was at 60 percent, Sunnyside was at 65 percent and Black Hawk was at 69 percent. The middle school buildings also were filled far below capacity, with Aldo Leopold filled to only 48 percent and Edward Stone at 57 percent.

Superintendent Pat Coen said even with the realignment, the remaining buildings are still below capacity, though he noted there is an unusually large "bubble class" making its way through Edward Stone. Classroom caps, however, have not been exceeded.

"All buildings are below specifications put in place by the architects who designed them," Coen said Friday. "The 'right-sizing' is working."

The realignment also allowed for money previously spent on operational costs, such as heating bills, as well as administrative and other staff costs, to be used for other needs, such as the hiring of two behavioral specialists.

The redistribution of fifth- through eighth-graders has elicited concern from some parents over their children being unable to leave one school for another due to issues with other students or staff members, an option that was available until this school year.

Coen, however, believes students are better off facing their problems and learning to work through them.

"When I was a middle school principal, running from your problems was not the answer," Coen said.

On the flip side, the grade-alike buildings do allow sixth-graders another year with a younger group of students, as well as for them to get to know everyone in their graduating class four years earlier than under the previous arrangement. It is hoped that the transition from middle to high school will be easier for students as a result.