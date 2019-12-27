The agreement will run until July 1, 2021.

For a decade, city residents paid the bill for their emergency communications, but in July of this year, that changed.

DesCom, the entity that handles 911 calls in Des Moines County, was created in 2014. Five years earlier, the five cities in Des Moines County along with the county, agreed to pay on a per capita basis for the service.

In 2014, DesCom was created to give equitable representation in the leadership in DesCom, along with the per capita funding.

However, the payment was not equitable. Instead, city residents paid nearly $1.5 million more than what they were contractually meant to pay.

During the first few months of the year, there was a push to change DesCom from its per capita funding to a new method, a countywide method. After a few weeks of debate the members of the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors said it plainly, they did not want to change how DesCom is funded.

Nonetheless, an agreement was not accepted by all the parties involved in DesCom until June, just weeks before the 28e was set to expire. The agreement featured minor tweaks, but was substantially the same agreement as had been in place in 2020. The new agreement will expire on July 1, 2021, just two years after it went into effect.

OVERTAXATION

The overtaxation of city residents was first discovered by the county board of supervisors. The board quickly moved the rural residents

Pinning down just how much city residents paid for DesCom was a bit tricky.

Two cities, Mediapolis and Danville, pay for their DesCom bill through both their city taxes and through their sheriff's contract with the county, though this was not codified in any agreement. Des Mines County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Kevin Glendenning explained Danville and Mediapolis pay half of their DesCom bill directly

This would be changed in the 2-year DesCom agreement.

In the end, the county should have paid about $2 million for DesCom over a 10 year period, but calculations by The Hawk Eye indicated the county paid only about a quarter of this bill. County residents paid about $55 over a ten year on a per capita basis.

For comparison, residents of Burlington paid $230 per capita for the service and West Burlington residents paid $278 per capita.

But rural residents weren’t the only ones paying much less than they should have been paying under the per capita formula. Middletown had not been a party to the original agreement and the only way they paid their DesCom bill, which would have been $62,000 under the per capita system, was through their countywide taxes. Middletown paid just $12,000 of the course of 10 years for the 911 service, or about $40 per capita.

In the end, this overbilling was chalked up to a simple mistake in not changing the 911 service funding bill from the general basic bill to the rural services levy. Then another question came to the forefront, if the county had been making this mistake for ten years, why hasn't it been picked up during one of the county’s yearly audits?

This caused McVey to ask the state auditor a question, how should DesCom be billed. Afterall, McVey said, what is fair is not always what is legal.

The state auditor’s opinion was simple, DesCom is a service that benefits all in the county, therefore it was illegal to charge only count residents for the rural portion of the bill. This explained why, despite the DesCom 28e, the incorrect billing for DesCom was never caught in any of the county’s audits.

Still not convinced, the Des Moines County Auditor’s office turned to Des Moines Attorney Lisa Schaefer, since she would have to defend the county if they were taken to court over the funding of DesCom. Schaefer said that the county's portion of DesCom funding only paid for the service for rural residents and, therefore, can be charged to the rural services levy.

And with that, beginning in FY 2020, all county residents paid only for the portion of the DesCom bill which was meant to include what the county owed for the cities.

THE RENEWED PUSH FOR CHANGE

The proposal to change DesCom from a per capita funding structure to a straight countywide levy may have died in the earlier in the year, but it's received a new push.

Despite signing a two year agreement, the talks over changing the funding for DesCom never stopped.

As early as October, discussions were held concerning where to move forward with DesCom. By December, members of the Descom board voted 4-2 in favor of a new push to fund DesCom through a county wide levy. Representatives from the cities voted in favor of the change, while representatives from the county voted against the change.

Now, with all of the cities in agreement, another debate is coming into focus- can cities force the county to take on the funding of DesCom?

The debate centers over a central question, do all parties involved in DesCom have to agree to change the language of the 28e. Within the 28e, it states that all parties must agree to amendments, though West Burlington Mayor and Descom control board member Hans Trousil has questioned this.

Tom Broeker, chairman of the board of supervisors, has said he will never vote for a change, leaving any potential for change up to his fellow board members, both of whom are up for election in 2020.

It remains to be seen whether the funding formula will change. The current agreement will run until July 1, 2021, giving the members of the DesCom control board eighteen months to reach a solution.