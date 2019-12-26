The Nevada High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee inducted five new members to the Hall of Fame Friday, Dec. 20, at halftime of the boys’ varsity basketball game and honored one previous inductee who was unable to attend last year.

Congratulations to Larry Dobson, Lindi Olson Holstine, Taylor Handsaker, Colynn Black, Brook Thompson and Coach Mike Foley.

Larry Dobson, Class of 1993

Larry Dobson was an all-around athlete who played baseball and football and wrestled. His performance on the wrestling mat is what earned him Hall of Fame recognition.

Larry was an exciting wrestler and had more pins than anyone in the history of Cub wrestling. As a freshman, Larry won 16 varsity matches, and that number steadily increased throughout his four years. He won 24 matches his sophomore year, 33 matches his junior year and 32 matches his senior year, rounding out his career with a 105-37 record. What is most impressive about his record, however, is that over half his wins (53) came from pins. Larry’s work ethic and heart on the wrestling mat earned him attention around central Iowa, as he proved again and again that he was never out of a match regardless of the score. According to his coaches, Larry simply never gave up, and his perseverance paid off. He was a two-time sectional champion (1992, 1993) and a district champion in 1993. He qualified for the state wrestling meet three times, and he continues to be the only Cub wrestler in history to be a three-time state qualifier. As a senior, Larry finished in 3rd place at state. He still holds the school records for most takedowns in a season (86) and in a career (220). His coaches say that Larry’s great attitude, hard work ethic, and physical toughness allowed him to be one of Nevada’s best ever.

Larry currently lives in Ankeny and drives for FedEx Freight. He and his wife Tanya have three children, Ryne, 9, Addison, 7, and Kyle, 2. Larry is raising up the next generation of wrestlers; Ryne is currently a Tulsa National Champion wrestler. Larry would like to extend a thanks to his coaches Brian Coppess, Jim Pappas and Doug Munn for all they have done for him.

Lindi Olson Holstine, Class of 2001

Lindi Olson earned All-Conference honors in four different sports during her years at NHS and rounded out her career with 16 letters and a Master of Cub award.

Lindi was part of a volleyball team that finished as Raccoon River Champions her senior year. She was named Second Team All-Conference as a junior and First Team All-Conference as a senior, earning three letters. In basketball, Lindi earned four letters and was a four-year starter, and was named Honorable Mention All-Conference her freshman year and Second Team All-Conference her junior year. On the soccer field, Lindi started varsity for five years and was named Second Team All-Conference as a senior. Track is where Lindi truly excelled. She was an integral part of the Cub girls track team, and she not only broke the school record in the 100m dash but was also part of three relays that earned All-State recognition. Lindi was a seven-time conference champion throughout her four years as a Cub: sprint medley in 1998; sprint medley, 4x400 relay, and 4x200 relay in 1999; and sprint medley, 4x400 relay, and 100m dash in 2000. Lindi also qualified for the state track meet all four years of her high school career. Her senior year, she was the leadoff runner for the state-qualifying 4x200, 4x100, and sprint medley relay teams. Lindi and her teammates came home from that meet with two state runner-up finishes (4x200, sprint medley) and one third place finish (4x100). They still hold school relay records in the 4x100, 4x200, and sprint medley. Mike Foley, Lindi’s coach, says it was Lindi’s speed, dependability, and competitive nature that helped her be such a successful runner. In four years of competition, she did not have a single false start, and Foley remembers her as a great competitor and a better teammate.

Lindi went to Iowa Central to play volleyball for a year after graduation and then transferred to finish her degree in finance from Iowa State. She currently lives in Denver, Colorado with her husband, Jon, and their three daughters: Adilyn (6), Maya (4), and Blythe (1). She works as a senior revenue manager for a software company, and her family enjoys everything Colorado offers, including skiing. Lindi would like to thank her parents for being so supportive and devoting endless time and energy to making sure she could participate in any activity. They were and still are her biggest fans, and she can’t thank them enough for the solid foundation in every aspect of life. Lindi also thanks her coaches Mike Foley, Paula Krull and Robyn Baker for their guidance both on and off the field. Lindi feels blessed to have played high school sports with some of her closest friends and her siblings. Watching her brother Cameron run track and getting to run alongside some of the strongest runners in the state, including her sister Kalli, continues to be one of her fondest memories in life.

Brook Thompson, Class of 2013

Brook Thompson was a multi-sport athlete who had a unique athletic career, starting for four years in three different varsity sports for a total of 279 varsity starts as a Cub. He received numerous individual recognitions during his four years at NHS, but his teammates and coaches remember him most as an athlete who always put the team above self.

On the football field, Brook was a two-year starter and earned three letters. He was an instrumental part of a group that turned around a struggling Cub football team, going 1-8 in 2010 but ending their high school careers with Nevada’s first winning season since 1992, first playoff qualifying season since 1986, and the program’s only playoff win. His senior year, Brook was named First Team All-District defensive back.

Brook was a four-year starter for the Cub basketball team, earning four letters during his career. He was named Second Team All-Conference his sophomore year and First Team All-Conference as a junior and a senior. The Iowa Newspaper Association awarded him Third Team All-State honors his senior year, and at the time of his graduation, Brook held four school records: most career steals, most career three-pointers, highest career free throw percentage, and most three-pointers in a game. He currently stands as the seventh highest scorer in program history.

On the soccer field, Brook started for four years and earned four letters. He was part of a team that won four consecutive conference championships and qualified for state three times. The Cubs finished second at state during Brook’s junior year and third at state his senior year, and Brook earned All-Conference honors twice: Second Team midfielder in 2012 and First Team midfielder in 2013. Brook dual sported in the spring as a sophomore, running track in addition to playing soccer. In his one year of track, he earned a varsity letter and earned conference championships as part of the 4x800 and distance medley relay teams.

Brook was also a four-year starter on the baseball team, earning four letters and helping his team set a record for most wins in a season in program history. He was named Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2012.

Brook capped his high school career as the Bernie Saggau Award Winner for Nevada in 2013, honoring him for his leadership and character. Coach Joel Fey remembers Brook as a committed captain and teammate and one of the most respected team players he’s ever had the privilege to coach.

“Brook was a great high school athlete for the Cubs, but he was an even finer person who represented our school with class,” Fey said.

Brook continued his basketball career as a point guard at Simpson College, lettering for three years and playing in 70 games. He helped his team qualify for the post-season tournament his junior and senior years and was awarded the EG Booth Student Athlete Award and the “Team First” Award.

Brook and his wife Katelyn, a Nevada graduate, returned to Nevada where Brook teaches fifth grade and coaches eighth grade basketball and high school football. He would like to thank his parents, Cary and Rita, for their love and guidance, as their efforts were instrumental to his success and have shaped him into the person he is today. He also thanks his brother Bennett for inspiring him to always be his best. Brook would like to thank the Hall of Fame Committee, as he feels tremendously honored to be selected. During his years at Nevada, Brook was blessed to have many great teachers and coaches who invested a great deal of time and energy into him, and he would specifically like to thank Joel Fey for the life lessons he learned on the basketball court. Lastly, Brook thanks all his high school teammates, particularly the Class of 2013, for some of the greatest memories and friendships of his life.

“We always played for each other and wanted to make Nevada proud,” he said.

Colynn Black, Class of 2013

Colynn Black ended his high school career as one of the most versatile athletes to graduate from Nevada. He was a five-sport athlete and earned a school record 17 varsity letters during his time as a Cub.

In the fall, Colynn took his talents to the football field. He was a key part of a team that brought about a turnaround in Cub football, quarterbacking the 2013 team to Nevada’s first playoff since 1986 and first playoff win in school history. Coach Pelzer says of Colynn, “He was an integral part at quarterback, and I knew Colynn could turn a midfield quarterback sneak into a 50-yard touchdown.” He was voted team captain as a junior and a senior and earned First Team All-District honors and won the Chuck Graham Award his senior year.

Colynn was part of a Cub basketball team that truly played “team first.” He earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and tied the school record at the time for most three-pointers in a game. His senior year, he helped lead the team to an 18-5 season.

In the spring, Colynn did something few athletes have done; he spent overlapping seasons excelling in three different sports. His spring started on the track, where Colynn qualified for the state meet three times; 2010 in the 4x800, 2012 in the distance med, and 2013 in both the 400 and 800 meter runs. He finished 13th in the 400 with a time of 50.83 and 11th in the 800 with 1:58.37. On the golf course, Colynn was named First Team All-Conference in 2011, and that year he and his teammates earned a sectional golf championship and qualified as a team for the state golf meet. Colynn was named First Team All-Conference again as a senior. He was the individual champion at that year’s sectional meet, qualified for state as an individual and earned runner-up honors at the state co-ed golf meet.

Baseball was Colynn’s third sport in the spring. He was named Second Team All-Conference in 2011 and First Team All-Conference in both 2012 and 2013. The Ames Tribune recognized Colynn as the third baseman on the 2013 All-Area team, and Colynn set three school season records: doubles (12), runs (34), and hits (44, record still stands).

Colynn’s coaches say one of his best attributes was that he practiced as hard as he competed. His competitiveness was contagious, and so was his positive attitude. Colynn carried that winning attitude to the track at the University of Northern Iowa. He anchored the Panthers’ sprint medley relay at the Drake Relays in 2016 and 2017, earning two 3rd place finishes behind the University of Illinois and University of Iowa. He earned All-Conference in two events in the 2016 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships, placing third in the open 800m run and second in the 4x400 relay. Colynn also placed second at the University of Wisconsin Twilight Invite with a personal and career-best outdoor 800m time of 1:49.86, and his performance qualified him for the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Round at the University of Texas. He placed 32nd in the preliminary round, which resulted in a 64th place finish in the nation among all Division I NCAA 800m run participants. He ran his personal best indoor 800 at the University of Notre Dame Meyo Invite with a time of 1:52.79, and he was named captain of the Panther track team his senior year.

Colynn currently lives in Mason City, where he is a productions lead and RFID technician at Metalcraft. He and his wife Allie welcomed their first child, Cruze Anthony, last month. Colynn would like to thank his family for always supporting him. He also says thank you to his teammates throughout the years, particularly the Class of 2013, who he considers not only great teammates but lifelong friends. Colynn especially wants to thank his brother Bryce for pushing him to always be the best he could be, whether Bryce did so by competing against Colynn or supporting him. Colynn says he wouldn’t have been the athlete he was without Bryce as his brother.

Taylor Handsaker, Class of 2009

Taylor Handsaker’s entrance to the Hall of Fame makes it a clean sweep for the Handsaker family, as Taylor joins her brothers Tyson and Tate.

Taylor played volleyball on the first Cub team to qualify for the state tournament in school history. She was a four-year letter winner and earned several honors in 2008: All-State Special Mention from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Mid-Iowa Volleyball Team Recognition (Ames Tribune) and Second Team All-Conference. Taylor’s coaches remember her as an explosive athlete with a great vertical and excellent timing as a hitter. She never hesitated to dive for a ball and was competitive, expecting to win every point in a drill or a game, and her energy sparked her team to a higher level of play.

Taylor also played basketball, earning three letters, but in the spring she dual-sported in soccer and track. On the soccer field, Taylor was an integral part of Nevada’s 2007 and 2008 state-qualifying teams and a four-year letter winner. She earned Second Team All-Conference honors in both 2007 and 2008, and in 2009 she was named First Team All-Conference as well as earning Honorable Mention All-State recognition from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Taylor had a remarkable high school track career, qualifying for the state track meet in 10 different events in her three years on the track. As a sophomore Taylor anchored Nevada’s 4x100 and 4x200 teams at the state meet, and during her junior year she qualified in four different events: the 4x100, the 4x200, the sprint medley relay, and the 200m dash. She and her team finished eighth at state in the 4x100 in 2008, and Taylor qualified for the state meet in the same four events again as a senior in 2009. Taylor also ran at the Drake Relays in 2007, 2008, and 2009, ending her track career with three letters. Coach Mike Foley remembers Taylor as a coachable, competitive team player. If he asked her to try something new for the sake of the team, she was always willing to give it a try, and she was determined to put forth her full effort every time she stepped on the track.

After graduation, Taylor attended Grand View University, where she studied sports management and was a four-year letter winner on the women’s soccer team as well as running track her first two years. Taylor helped the Grand View soccer team win their conference tournament her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and her team won the conference tournament to qualify for nationals in 2009. Her senior year Taylor was awarded Most Inspirational Player of the Year. Taylor’s college track career was cut short by an injury her sophomore year, but during her season and a half, she broke six school records and won indoor and outdoor conference titles. She qualified for indoor nationals in the 4x400 as a freshman.

Taylor currently lives in Urbandale and works for Wells Fargo as a home mortgage consultant. She would like to thank all her coaches throughout years of sports, as they’ve all made a valuable impact on her. She also extends a thank you to her teammates, as they each put in just as much work as she did and pushed her to be better and do more every single year, and she would not have had athletic success without their relentless dedication to the team. Taylor says thank you to her family—her brothers, Tyson and Tate, who made her tougher every single day and her mom and dad for always being there for her and believing in her ability to become the best she could be.

“They took me to every single game and every practice, but most importantly, they were always present at my events no matter what,” she said. “My dad, in particular, was the best coach athletically and in life, instilling me with competitiveness, work ethic, and hard-headed attitude. He constantly told me I could do anything anyone else could, boy or girl, and I’ve been able to carry that advice through my adult career. I would not be who I am today without him.”

Taylor says it is truly an honor to be recognized alongside such an elite group of players and coaches in the Nevada Hall of Fame.

“There’s no better place to call home than Nevada, Iowa,” she said.

She is grateful to everyone who had a hand in her success over the years.

Coach Mike Foley, 1976-2015

Since 1978, the Cub track teams have been blessed with longevity on the coaching staff, and over the last 40 years the girls team has only had three head coaches. The first of those three coaches had one of the longest tenures of any head coach in the history of all Nevada sports.

Mike, or Foley as he’s known by everyone in coaching circles, began his teaching career in 1973 at St. Lawrence School in Carroll, and he moved to Nevada in the fall of 1976 to teach eighth grade history and coach football and track. Between 1976 and 2015, Mike was the constant on the Cub football coaching staff. He coached under nine different head coaches over his decades on the sidelines, and he was named the 2012 2A Assistant Coach of the Year by the Iowa Football Coaches Association.

Foley is most well-known for his strong leadership and success as the head girls track coach from 1978-2009. Over his 32-year tenure, there was at least one Cub athlete at the state track meet for 31 years. His athletes secured five conference team titles, 78 individual conference titles, and 55 conference relay titles. He saw 133 events qualify for the state meet, 194 of his athletes run at state during his coaching career, and 60 of his athletes earn top ten finishes at the state meet. In spite of his teams’ successes, Foley is most proud of the individual young women who were involved in the program over the course of his coaching career.

“It didn’t matter to me how good each girl was. I just loved to see each of them improve, whatever that looked like for them,” he said.

Foley never expected his athletes to be the best, but he did expect them to be their best, and his kind-hearted leadership helped him get the most out of each girl who walked onto the track. He was a coach who never took “I can’t” as an excuse and pushed girls beyond what they thought they could do. Whether it was dropping off distance runners in the country and telling them to run back to school or forcing his sprinters to run an 800, Mike always had a lesson for his athletes to learn. They recall that his infectious laugh and belief in their abilities pushed them to become better people.

In 2009, Mike retired from teaching. He returned to coaching football in 2010 and was fortunate to be able to continue his streak of being on the sidelines as coach for all four of Nevada’s football playoff teams. He lives in Nevada with his wife Rita, and he considers it a privilege to have three adult stepsons whom he considers sons, Josh, BJ, and Tyler. He also enjoys time with his twin granddaughters, Abigail and Bryanna. Mike spends his retirement driving a school bus, but he just can’t stay away from coaching and will return as an assistant track coach in the spring of 2020 to coach the distance runners on the Cub boys track team. Mike says, “I’d first like to thank all the athletes I coached over the years for putting up with me.” He is also grateful for a long list of excellent assistant coaches over the years who he says made him look good, and he was blessed to work alongside many talented head coaches across the athletic department. In particular, Mike extends a thank you to Larry Parker, who coached boys track for many years.

“He was a great coaching partner who really encouraged me and helped our track programs be successful,” he said.