DES MOINES — With all of the holiday gift giving, this is the most waste-generated time of the year.

According to Stanford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Years, each week adding an additional 1 million pounds of waste to the landfill.

This year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering tips for waste reduction.

Reuse

If every family reused just two feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the planet. If every family wrapped three gifts in reusable materials like newspaper comics pages, magazines, etc., it would save enough paper to cover about 45,000 football fields.

In addition, environmental experts suggest the reuse of packing and shipping materials. Save ribbons, bows, boxes, bags, and décor for the next holiday.

Recycle

Choose recycled or sustainable sourced materials. Shop local to support area shops, makers, and artisans while reducing shipping costs and impacts. Recycle old electronics and batteries.

Keep it simple

For larger gatherings, choose recyclable or compostable service items. All food-soiled paper products are commercially compostable, unless plastic- or foil-coated.

Learn to compost

Compost food scraps, vegetable peelings and any natural Christmas decorations such as wreaths.