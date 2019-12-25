It was a special night for Nevada High School Saturday night as the 30th Hall of Fame class was inducted at halftime of the boys basketball game against PCM.

All previous Hall of Fame members were invited to a special dinner held at Gates Hall and sponsored by the Nevada Boosters Club. Those present were introduced by the decade they graduated from NHS. Also in attendance were members of the original Hall of Fame Committee.

Aa total of 137 former NHS athletes and 14 former Nevada coaches now belong to the Hall of Fame.

Eric Braley, former Nevada student, emceed the banquet and introduced Bud Legg, who has a great background of athletics from his previous positions as a coach at South Hamilton, then at Nevada, as a high school athletic official and also worked at the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Joe Toot introduced the new inductees at halftime of the boys basketball game. Those inducted included Larry Dobson (1993 grad), Lindi Olson Holstine (2001), Taylor Handsaker (2009), Brook Thompson (2013), Colynn Black (2013), and Coach Mike Foley (1976-2015).

Dobson was mostly noted for his wrestling skills and success, although he also used his athleticism on the baseball and football fields. As a wrestler, he had more pins than any Cub in history. He won 16 matches as a freshman, added 24 as a sophomore, 33 as a junior and 32 as a senior to finish with a 105-37 record. His 105 wins included 53 by pins He qualified for the state meet three times including a 3rd place finish as a senior.

Lindi Olson Holstine earned all-conference honors in four different sports during her NHS career. She won three letters in volleyball, four letters in basketball (starting all 4 years). In soccer, she actually started on the varsity team as an 8th grader. Not stopping there, she as an outstanding track performer and is owner of several school track records, a sport in which she truly dominated.

Taylor Handsaker, whose brothers Tyson and Tate were previous Hall of Fame inductees, was a member of Nevada’s first-ever volleyball team to qualify for the state tournament. She earned four varsity letters in that sport, plus three in basketball and had an outstanding track career where she qualified for the state meet in 10 different events while earning three letters.

Thompson was another multi-sport star as a Cub. He was unique in the fact that he started four years in three different varsity sports, giving him a total of 279 starts as a Cub He was on Nevada’s first football team to win a play-off game. In basketball, he was a four-year letter winner and starter. In soccer, Thompson helped Nevada qualify for the state tournament three times and win four consecutive conference championships. He also answered the call in baseball, earning four letters and helping his team set a school win for victories.

Black was another versatile athlete who tied the school record with 17 total letters as a Cub. Like Thompson, he was a member of the 2013 football team that won the only play-off game in Nevada history. In basketball he tied the school record at that time for 3-pointers made in a game. In the spring, Black participated in three overlapping sports at the same time. He qualified for the state track meet three times he was a first-team all-conference golfer and also was a feared hitter in baseball, where he set school records with 12 doubles, 34 runs scored and 44 hits. The hits record still stands, according to school officials.

Coach Foley owns the record for the most years coaching at Nevada High School. He became the first coach when Nevada started girls track in 1976. In addition to his track duties, he also was an assistant football coach for nine different head coaches over his 40 years on the sidelines of Cub football. The end of his coaching career isn’t over, though, as he has agreed to come out of retirement to be an assistant this coming fall for football. As the head track coach, he had at least one Cub athlete run in the state track meet every year but one until he left that post in 2015. In fact, he saw 133 events qualify for the state meet and 194 of his girls qualified for the state meet. A total of 60 finished in the top 10.