The Southeast Community College Board of Governors approved a $3 per credit hour increase in student fees for the 2020-2021 academic year, but held tuition at its current rate during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 17. The motion passed 9-1, with Dr. Kristin Yates casting the lone “no” vote.

Effective July 1, 2020, students enrolled at SCC will pay $102 per credit hour in tuition and $9 per credit hour in fees for a total of $111 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also increased $3 in fees, meaning those students will pay $123 per credit hour in tuition and $9 per credit hour in fees for a total of $132 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also take effect July 1, 2020.

The additional $3 in fees is a 2.78% increase.

The Board also set room and board rates for 2020-2021. Those rates increased .9% to 1.5%, depending on single or double occupancy. The new room and board rates reflect the anticipated cost increase from Great Western Dining, which provides food service on SCC’s Beatrice and Milford campuses.

For more about SCC’s costs, go to www.southeast.edu/tuitionandfees.