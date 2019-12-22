Sometime in early 2020, a switch will be thrown at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Then, a meter recording the electricity drawn from the Alliant Electrical utility grid will slow dramatically as the hospital takes a another giant step in its effort to maximize energy efficiency.

The meter marks the hospital’s ability to meet a portion of its electrical needs through a 30-acre solar power park, now under construction south of the medical facility’s location on Gear Avenue. The array’s 10,600 panels will harvest energy from the sun and convert it into four megawatts of energy production.

Daryl Wolff, operations manager for Great River Health's facilities department, reports: “Over the 25-year lifespan of the solar array, we anticipate savings of $253,000 a year in utility costs. It will reduce our electricity consumption by 25 percent and our payback is six years.”

The project design and installation is being done by Dubuque-based Blue Sky Solar, which recently finished a similar project for the town of Galena.

The solar panels in the hospital array initially will produce four megawatts of Direct Current (DC). The power will then feed an inverter converting the DC into the Alternating Current (AC)C needed for facility operations, and the power will drop down to three megawatts.

The hospital solar installation will be static. The panels will be affixed to stands and will not follow the passage of the sun throughout the day. In order to inform the public of the hospital’s energy conservation program, a television display will be mounted in the hospital lobby that will present a visual of the energy levels being produced.

John Mercer, the hospital’s director of facilities and plant operation, explained the hospital also looked at wind energy to meet the electrical needs.

“The numbers just weren’t there. The payback for a wind farm would jump to 25 years, and the life of a wind turbine generator also is 25 years, so there is no benefit,” Mercer said.

Great River presently has in place a geothermal heating and cooling system and has an aggressive program to reduce waste by recycling one-third of its nonmedical waste.

Great River Health has been one of the most energy-efficient hospitals in the U.S. since it opened in 2000. It has an Energy Star rating of 100 in a 2012 audit conducted by Grumman/Butkus Associates in its annual Hospital Energy and Water Benchmarking survey.

The hospital consumes 40 percent less electricity, gas and steam than does the average hospital. GRMC is one of only two hospitals in the nation to reach the 100 rating level.